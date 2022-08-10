The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Incumbent Israeli mayor arrested for bribery, money laundering, fraud

Suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, false registration in corporate documents and money laundering, among other offenses.

By ROMAN MEITAV
Published: AUGUST 10, 2022 06:50

Updated: AUGUST 10, 2022 07:36
General view of the Lahav 443 police unit headquarters in the city of Lod on November 4, 2019.
An incumbent mayor was arrested by the National Fraud Investigations Unit in Lahav 433 on Wednesday morning, as well as a municipal director-general and two other suspects.

The suspects were arrested for their alleged involvement in crimes of bribery, fraud, breach of trust, false registration in corporate documents, money laundering and other offenses in accordance with the Income Tax Ordinance and the Value Added Tax Law, according to a police report.

The police investigation began following suspicions that during a 2018 local government election campaign, involved parties transferred funds totaling hundreds of thousands of shekels to the election campaign of the then mayoral candidate - and in return, the latter promised them that he would work to advance their economic affairs after he was elected.

In accordance with the developments and for the needs of the investigation, the suspects will be brought for a discussion on the extension of their detention at the Rishon Lezion Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

The investigation is being conducted in cooperation with the "Diamond"(Yahalom) Unit of the Tax Authority and is accompanied by the Economic Department of the State Attorney's Office.

Police comments

"The Israel Police will continue to act wherever there is suspicion of public corruption which harms the order of the government and will conduct investigations with the aim of uncovering improper processes, reaching the truth and bringing the perpetrators to justice," the police said in a statement.

This is a developing story.



