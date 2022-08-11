The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Latvia designates Russia a state sponsor of terrorism over Ukraine war

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was grateful for the Latvian parliament's resolution.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 13:44

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 14:08
National flag flutters over Latvian central bank headquarters in Riga, Latvia April 9, 2019. (photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)
(photo credit: INTS KALNINS / REUTERS)

Latvia's parliament on Thursday designated Russia as a "state sponsor of terrorism" over the war in Ukraine and called on Western allies to impose more comprehensive sanctions on Moscow in order to bring an end to the conflict.

"Latvia recognizes Russia's actions in Ukraine as targeted genocide against the Ukrainian people," the Baltic nation's parliament said in a resolution.

Latvias Parliament

Western nations should increase their military, financial, humanitarian and diplomatic backing for Ukraine and support initiatives condemning Russia's actions, it added.

Millions of Ukrainians have fled their homes and thousands have been killed since Russia's invasion in February.

Moscow says it does not deliberately target civilians in what it calls its "special military operation" aimed at safeguarding Russia's security and protecting Russian speakers in Ukraine.

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said he was grateful for the Latvian parliament's resolution.

"Ukraine encourages other states and organizations to follow suit," Kuleba tweeted.



