Lapid condemns attack on Salman Rushdie by 'extremist regime in Tehran'

The attack on novelist Salman Rushdie in New York on Friday is the "result of decades of incitement" by the Islamic Republic of Iran, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said on Saturday night in condemnation of the assassination attempt.

"The attack on Salman Rushdie is an attack on our freedoms and values," the prime minister tweeted. "It is the result of decades of incitement led by the extremist regime in Tehran."

The attack on Salman Rushdie is an attack on our freedoms and values. It is the result of decades of incitement led by the extremist regime in Tehran.On behalf of the people of Israel, we wish him a full and speedy recovery. — יאיר לפיד - Yair Lapid (@yairlapid) August 13, 2022

Lapid wished Rushdie a "full and speedy recovery on behalf of the people of Israel."