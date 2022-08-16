The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Six people wounded in shooting outside of Tennessee hospital

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 15:56

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2022 15:59

Six people, including at least two juveniles, were wounded in a shooting early on Tuesday outside of a Memphis, Tennessee-area hospital, local media reported.

The shooting occurred at about 1 a.m. local time outside of the Methodist North Hospital in Raleigh, a community of 31,000 people northeast of Memphis, CBS affiliate News Channel 3 reported. Police officials were not immediately available for comment.

Police told Channel 3 that three of those wounded were in possession of a suspected stolen vehicle at the time of the shooting, and had since been detained. Three of the adults and one juvenile were in critical condition.

A car riddled with bullet holes was seen outside of the hospital after the incident, Channel 3 reported.

Methodist North was placed on lockdown until shortly before 3 a.m. when people were allowed to leave, hospital officials told the station.

Four of the victims were taken to Regional One hospital, while two juveniles were taken to Le Bonheur hospital.

This is a developing story

