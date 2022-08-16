The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
First Lady Jill Biden tests positive for COVID-19

First Lady Jill Biden is staying in South Carolina after testing positive for COVID-19.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 16, 2022 16:31

Updated: AUGUST 16, 2022 17:18
US first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny Campus, in Ankeny (photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/REUTERS)
US first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks at Des Moines Area Community College, Ankeny Campus, in Ankeny
(photo credit: EVELYN HOCKSTEIN/POOL/REUTERS)

US First Lady Jill Biden tested positive for COVID-19 after developing cold-like symptoms late on Monday evening, her communications director Elizabeth Alexander said on Tuesday.

After testing negative earlier on Monday as part of her regular testing cadence, a later PCR test taken after she developed symptoms came back positive, the spokeswoman said.

President Joe Biden tested negative for COVID-19 on Tuesday on an antigen test, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Twitter.

Because President Biden is considered a close contact of the First Lady according to CDC guidance, he will wear a mask for 10 days when indoors and when in close proximity to others, Jean-Pierre said.

"We will also increase the President's testing cadence and report those results," she said.

US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he arrives for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)US President-elect Joe Biden gestures as he arrives for his inauguration as the 46th President of the United States on the West Front of the US Capitol in Washington, US, January 20, 2021. (credit: JONATHAN ERNST / REUTERS)

Alexander said that Jill Biden is experiencing mild symptoms and has been prescribed a course of Paxlovid.

Where the First Lady is currently

The First Lady is currently in South Carolina where the Bidens have been on vacation. Alexander said she will return home after receiving two consecutive negative COVID tests.

This is a developing story.



