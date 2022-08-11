The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Health & Wellness Coronavirus
Assuta Health
The Health & Wellness portal is presented in collaboration with
Samson Assuta Ashdod University Hospital >>

CDC no longer recommends students quarantine for COVID-19 exposures in US

The US CDC no longer recommends quarantine for students exposed to COVID-19.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 11, 2022 22:19

Updated: AUGUST 11, 2022 22:24
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021. (photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)
Magen David worker take a COVID-19 rapid antigen test from Israelis, at a Magen David Adom testing center in Jerusalem, on September 26, 2021.
(photo credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Thursday that it will no longer recommend schools or daycares quarantine students or run test-to-stay programs if students are exposed to COVID-19.

The agency also said it is no longer recommending unvaccinated people quarantine after exposure, saying around 95% of the US population has either been vaccinated or had COVID-19 already, or both.

"Prior infection and vaccination confer some protection against severe illness, and so it really makes the most sense to not differentiate with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time,"

CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti

"Prior infection and vaccination confer some protection against severe illness, and so it really makes the most sense to not differentiate with our guidance or our recommendations based on vaccination status at this time," CDC scientist Dr. Greta Massetti said in a media briefing.

The CDC's school guidance also removed recommendations to keep children in cohorts in order to reduce the likelihood of COVID-19 exposure.

PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)PEOPLE WAIT to receive their COVID-19 vaccine injections outside a mobile Magen David Station at the Mahaneh Yehuda market in Jerusalem, on Monday. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

The CDC recommends

The agency said students who are exposed to COVID-19 should follow CDC recommendations to wear a high-quality mask for 10 days and test on day 5.



Tags Coronavirus quarantine COVID-19 Face mask Assuta Health Covid Headline
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Over 350 rockets fired toward Israel, sirens sound in Tel Aviv

Israeli police inspect a vehicle that was damaged following rockets attack from Gaza towards Israel in Ashkelon, Israel August 6, 2022.
2

Gigantic supercharged lightning bolt jets mapped for first time - study

Gigantic jet seen from International Gemini Observatory in Mauna Kea, Hawaii
3

Israel decides: No more American and Canadian medical students

AFFILIATED WITH BGU’s Medical School, Assuta Ashdod is helping to train Israel’s next generation of physicians
4

After new Gaza strike, Israel says it has killed all Islamic Jihad leaders

A salvo of rockets is fired from Gaza City toward Israel, on August 6, 2022.
5

Gantz approves draft of over 25,000 reservists after IDF strikes in Gaza

Smoke and fire rise above Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza strip, during an Israeli air strike, on August 5, 2022

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by