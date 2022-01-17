COVID-19: Quarantine for infected individuals shortened to five days

The quarantine for individuals infected with the coronavirus was shortened from seven to five days, Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz decided on Monday. In addition, a negative antigen test will be sufficient to leave isolation, as opposed to a note by a doctor which has been required so far.

“We have decided to shorten the isolation from seven to five days because we found that the majority of infections from verified cases happen within five days,” said Coronavirus Commissioner Prof. Salman Zarka in a press briefing, stressing that the move followed an in-depth study of data from Israel and from abroad.

Starting from Wednesday, all individuals who are fully vaccinated or recovered of all ages and had tested positive – whether with a PCR or with an antigen – will be able to leave quarantine on the fifth day after undergoing an at-home antigen test and receiving a negative result, provided that they are not experiencing symptoms.

Individuals who are not vaccinated or recovered will be required to take an antigen test at a testing station in order to leave quarantine.

Zarka also said that the Health Ministry looked into the question of how many patients in the health system are hospitalized with the virus as opposed to due to the virus, and found that 78% of serious, critical and ventilated patients are because of COVID-19

COVID-19 antigen self-test, Panbio (credit: MARC ISRAEL SELLEM/THE JERUSALEM POST)