Former US Vice President Mike Pence said on Wednesday at the Politics & Eggs breakfast at St. Anselm College in Manchester, New Hampshire that if asked, he would testify on the January 6, 2021 insurrection on the Capitol.

"If there was an invitation to participate, I would consider it," Pence said, according to US media.

"It would be unprecedented in history for a Vice President to be summoned to testify on Capitol Hill," Pence continued.

"If there were ever any formal invitation to us, we'd give it due consideration, but my first obligation is to continue to uphold my oath, continue to uphold the framework of government enshrined in the Constitution."