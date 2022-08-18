Israeli security forces arrest 10 in West Bank overnight

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated throughout the Judea and Samaria, Baka and Amakim Regional Divisions arresting 10 wanted persons on Wednesday night, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

Security forces closed down institutions that worked for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) organization and its branches. During the operation, stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the forces, who responded with protest dispersal measures.

During operations in the villages of Jeva and Araba where two suspects were arrested, explosives were thrown at the Israeli security forces and gunshots were heard in the area. Three more suspects were arrested in the villages of Dora and Beit Awa.

Two wanted persons were arrested in Kalkilia, during the operation, violent clashes developed in which dozens of Palestinians threw stones and shot fireworks at the forces, who responded with protest dispersal measures.