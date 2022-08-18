The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli security forces arrest 10 in West Bank overnight

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 18, 2022 09:51

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police forces operated throughout the Judea and Samaria, Baka and Amakim Regional Divisions arresting 10 wanted persons on Wednesday night, according to the IDF spokesperson unit.

Security forces closed down institutions that worked for the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) organization and its branches. During the operation, stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the forces, who responded with protest dispersal measures.

During operations in the villages of Jeva and Araba where two suspects were arrested, explosives were thrown at the Israeli security forces and gunshots were heard in the area. Three more suspects were arrested in the villages of Dora and Beit Awa.

Two wanted persons were arrested in Kalkilia, during the operation, violent clashes developed in which dozens of Palestinians threw stones and shot fireworks at the forces, who responded with protest dispersal measures.

Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes near Rancagua, Chile
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 05:29 AM
US, Taiwan to start formal trade talks under new initiative
By REUTERS
08/18/2022 03:33 AM
Six dead in Russian shelling of Ukraine district of Kharkiv
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 11:24 PM
Iran says it arrested 'terrorist' who operated in multiple countries
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 09:10 PM
Lapid speaks with Erdogan after normalization agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:48 PM
Israeli lightly injured by stone throwing near Mevo Dotan
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:28 PM
Three pharmacy operators must pay $650.6 mil to Ohio counties
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 06:54 PM
Former US VP Pence said if asked, he would testify to Jan. 6
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 06:37 PM
Chinese military will send troops to Russia for joint exercise
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 01:26 PM
Iran calls on US to free jailed Iranians, ready for prisoner swap
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 12:32 PM
Former Sri Lankan President Rajapaksa will return next week
By REUTERS
08/17/2022 12:19 PM
22-year-old gunned down in Kafr Qara
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/17/2022 08:23 AM
Biden signs $430 billion climate, healthcare and tax bill
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 11:52 PM
Anastasia Gorbenko wins second gold in swimming at European Championship
By JERUSALEM POST SPORTS STAFF
08/16/2022 10:40 PM
UN Secretary-General will travel to Ukraine later this week
By REUTERS
08/16/2022 07:28 PM
