The Islamic Jihad was preparing to carry out operations that included infiltrating into Israeli territory during Operation Breaking Dawn which led to a high level of preparedness in the south and intelligence communities.

During the operation, the IDF marked Islamic Jihad activity around one of its known tunnels, and the security forces expected that it was being prepared for use.

According to Walla, while the commanders of the Islamic Jihad intended for an operation to be carried out, the terrorists in the field refused to enter the tunnels.

Why are terrorists scared of the tunnels?

The IDF presumes that the terrorist organizations in Gaza are wary of using the tunnels because of Operation Guardian of the Walls in May last year when the IDF showed that it was able to directly hit tunnels that were dug at a depth of 20-30 meters while there are terrorists in them. During the operation, two tunnels in Gaza were hit while there were Hamas terrorists inside.

Hamas tunnel that stretched several meters into Israel and was discovered by the IDF near Kissufim forest. (credit: IDF SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

According to a senior defense official, the damage done in regards to the tunnels during Guardian of the Walls was mainly psychological. The terrorist organizations are now scared of the IDF's ability to target them in the tunnels.

Was the tunnel destroyed?

On the last day of the operation, the decision was made to attack the tunnel in order to cause as much damage to it as possible because the IDF doesn't have the means to entirely destroy underground tunnels.

Following the approval to attack the tunnel, the task was carried out under the commandant of the Southern Command's Maj.-Gen. Eliezer Toledano.

Sources from the IDF clarified that the tunnel did not cross all the way into Israeli territory but ended next to the border where an underground wall has been installed to stand against the tunnels.