The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Pakistan's ex-PM Imran Khan charged under anti-terrorism law - report

Imran Khan being charged and accusing the state of censoring him are part of the ongoing political power struggle in Pakistan.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 22, 2022 07:39

Updated: AUGUST 22, 2022 08:09
Pakistan's then-prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021. (photo credit: Saiyna Bashir/REUTERS)
Pakistan's then-prime minister Imran Khan speaks during an interview with Reuters in Islamabad, Pakistan June 4, 2021.
(photo credit: Saiyna Bashir/REUTERS)

Pakistan's former prime minister Imran Khan has been charged under the country's Anti-Terrorism Act on Sunday for allegedly threatening law enforcement and the courts, along with other governmental institutions, the Press Trust of India reported.

The indictment was filed in response to a speech Khan gave at a rally in the Pakistani capital city Islamabad on Saturday night, in which he allegedly "terrorized and threatened" police and judges.

The speech in question came after one of his senior aides was arrested and was directed at the police officers and a judge involved.

It also came after the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) banned channels from broadcasting Khan's live speeches. Khan also accused the government of blocking YouTube in the country to further deny his ability to give live speeches to a broader audience. This, he said, is part of the government's efforts to censor him for not accepting their validity.

Despite charges being filed against him, it is unclear of Khan was actually arrested.

"Imran Khan is clearly an order of magnitude stronger than he was when he was removed — the removal was probably the best thing to happen to him."

Adil Najam

Background: Imran Khan and Pakistan - what's going on?

Khan was recently ousted from the Pakistani Prime Minister's Office in April after being elected in 2018, and remains a divisive figure with a still vocal support base.

This, in turn, has seen a worsening Pakistani political power struggle between the new government and with Khan and his Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Party.

Ever since Khan's ousting, which was made possible due to a parliamentary vote of confidence, the former cricket star has been making fiery speeches to gatherings across the South Asian nation as he pushes for new elections.

And Imran Khan's popularity in Pakistan is still evident by the tens of thousands of people that flock to his rallies and the success his party has had in local elections.

As explained by Pakistani political expert Adil Najam, dean of Boston University's Frederick S. Pardee School of Global Studies, "Imran Khan is clearly an order of magnitude stronger than he was when he was removed — the removal was probably the best thing to happen to him," according to The New York Times.

The government regulators have warned that Khan's speeches are problematic, with PERMA saying on Saturday that they were "prejudicial to the maintenance of law and order and likely to disturb public peace and tranquility." 

It further accused Khan of "continuously ... leveling baseless allegations and spreading hate speech through his provocative statements against state institutions."

This is a developing story.

Reuters contributed to this report.



Tags Politics pakistan censorship incitement
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ancient writing deciphered nearly a century after its discovery - study

Artists and archeology
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Jerusalem terror attack: Shooter turns himself over to Israel Police

Israeli security forces at the scene of a shooting attack outside Jerusalem Old City, August 14,2022.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by