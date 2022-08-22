Break the Wave: Security forces arrest eight in the West Bank

The IDF, Shin Bet and the Border Police arrested eight suspects of terrorist activity in the West Bank on Sunday night, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

In Tulkarm, the IDF arrested a suspect and were met with gunfire by Palestinians in area, but no injuries were reported.

