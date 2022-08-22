Argentina federal prosecutor requests 12-year prison sentence for VP

An Argentine federal prosecutor requested a 12-year prison sentence on Monday for Cristina Fernandez de Kirchner, the country's former president and current vice president, on corruption charges related to public works.

Prosecutor Diego Luciani accused Kirchner of defrauding the state and involvement in a scheme to divert public funds during her terms as president between 2007 and 2015.

