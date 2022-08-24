IAF stealth planes penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

Israeli Air Force F-35 stealth planes penetrated Iranian airspace over the last two months, according to a Saudi media outlet Elaph. Both Iranian and Russian radars failed to locate them.

According to the report, the purpose of the operation - conducted with the US - was to simulate an aerial and maritime strike on Iran in the Red Sea, and the seizure of Iranian vessels in the Gulf Sea.

Israel has been preparing its aerial fleet - chief among them the F-35s - to be prepared in the case of a nuclear Iran, specifically upgrading the jets so that they would not require mid-air refueling.

The IAF had also integrated a new one-ton bomb into the arsenal of weapons used by the F-35s (known in the IAF as the “Adir”) that can be carried inside the plane’s internal weapons compartment without jeopardizing its stealth radar signature

The IDF has held independent as well as joint F-35 drills with other countries over the last few months.

The Saudi news report comes on the heels of heightened tensions with Iran and the final text of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) deal. Iran has, over the last few days, demanded that the probe opened by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into enriched uranium sites be closed.

On Wednesday, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said that US President Joe Biden would not be fulfilling his commitment to stop Iran from attaining a nuclear weapon if it joins the Iran deal as it stands.