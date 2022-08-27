IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle NIS 2 million worth of drugs

The IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle two million shekels worth of drugs across the Egyptian border on Saturday, according to Israeli media.

When the soldiers caught the smugglers, they confiscated two bags carrying a total of 50 kilos of drugs.

