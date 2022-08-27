The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle NIS 2 million worth of drugs

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 27, 2022 11:42

The IDF thwarted an attempt to smuggle two million shekels worth of drugs across the Egyptian border on Saturday, according to Israeli media.

When the soldiers caught the smugglers, they confiscated two bags carrying a total of 50 kilos of drugs.

Syrian org. reports alleged Israeli strike hit weapons storage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 12:55 PM
Flight diverted from landing course at Ben-Gurion because of drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 12:13 PM
Airstrike on playground kills 7 in Ethiopia's Tigray region
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 11:56 PM
Vehicle shot at near Shavei Shomron settlement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2022 10:58 PM
Palestinians, Israelis clash at Samuel's Tomb in West Bank
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2022 05:47 PM
Van drives into Brussels cafe terrace, six injured
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 04:21 PM
Airstrike hits capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 02:43 PM
Lukashenko says Belarusian planes re-fitted to carry nuclear weapons
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 12:48 PM
PM Lapid to take part in 20th anniversary of LGBTQ+ youth organization
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2022 10:37 AM
MK Abir Kara resigns from Zionist Spirit over 'difference in policy'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2022 10:18 AM
Man severely injured in shooting incident in Israel's north
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/26/2022 09:20 AM
Zelensky: The world must act faster to get Russia out of nuclear plant
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 10:24 PM
Maccabi Haifa to meet Messi's PSG, Juventus in Champions League group
By JERUSALEM POST READERS
08/25/2022 08:22 PM
Wildfire near Beit Shemesh contained by Israel's firefighters
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/25/2022 07:50 PM
US senator arrives in Taiwan
By REUTERS
08/25/2022 07:10 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by