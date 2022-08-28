Yelena Gerenberg murder: Jason Blaze admits to murder

Jason Blaze, the 29-year-old key suspect in the murder of Yelena Gerenberg late last week, has confessed to carrying out the murder in a conversation with his lawyer on Saturday evening, Hebrew media reported on Sunday.

Blaze's confession was reported by an Israel Police representative during a hearing to extend Blaze's detention on Sunday morning. Blaze himself was not present at the hearing as he is currently in hospital after attempting to end his own life.

"He was interrogated yesterday at 7 p.m. and confessed to the killing," the representative stated of Blaze, whose detention has been extended for another seven days, lasting until September 4.

According to reports, following the murder of Gerenberg, whose body was found in a field near Rehovot on Thursday morning, Blaze attempted to end his own life, leaving a letter behind for his mother. However, she found him and rushed him to Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin.

Blaze's lawyer has claimed that the suspect suffers from severe anxiety and depression and that he has attempted to end his own life in the past as well.

Police find the body of 27-year-old Yelena Gerenberg in Rehovot (credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

The police representative at the hearing reported concerns that Blaze had attempted to tamper with the crime scene and conceal evidence, citing "significant disruption" to the scene. However, Blaze's lawyer rejected this, saying that "the suspect is in a difficult situation and I reject any claim of planning or obstruction."

The murder of Yelena Gerenberg

A Rishon Lezion native, 27-year-old Gerenberg was found dead in an open area near Rehovot on Thursday morning, with signs of violence on her body. Police have stated that it is unlikely that she was killed at that location, but rather that the murderer placed her body there following her death.

Gerenberg's sister Nadia stated on Friday that she believed Blaze to be the killer, saying that "they were good friends, and he was in love with her. He would drive her everywhere."

According to Nadia, her sister wanted the two to remain friends and they would fight often because Blaze was frustrated and wanted a romantic relationship with her.

Over the first half of 2022, Israel saw 12 femicides, with four of them being committed within the same 10 days in June. In seven out of the 12 cases, the suspect was either a spouse or former spouse of the victim.