The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Went out and never came back: Jason Blaze is 27-year-old Yelena's killer

Police suspect the young woman did not die where she was found but that she was brought there after she was killed.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 26, 2022 12:19

Updated: AUGUST 26, 2022 12:24
Police find the body of a young woman in Rehovot (photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)
Police find the body of a young woman in Rehovot
(photo credit: POLICE SPOKESPERSON'S UNIT)

Yelena Gerenberg, 27, was identified as the woman murdered on Thursday in Rishon Lezion. Her suspected killer, identified as 29-year-old Jason Blaze, tried to take his own life with pills before police showed up at his house. He was taken to the Shamir Medical Center in Tzrifin for care as Israel Police opened an investigation. 

Gerenberg's body was found in an orchard by a passerby, but police suspect that she did not die where she was found but that she was brought there after she was killed. 

"I drove in with my lights on and saw a girl lying on the ground," the man who found her told N12. "I thought she was high. I honked my horn and saw that she wasn't moving. I looked closer and saw blood stains on her pants and on the ground, so I understood that something isn't right, and I called the police."

Medical officials pronounced her dead upon arriving at the scene.

"Yesterday, we were supposed to meet with our big brother in the evening, and I said I would cook something," said Gerenberg's sister Nadia.

She added that Blaze was supposed to come too.

"They were good friends, and he was in love with her. He would drive her everywhere." According to Nadia, her sister wanted the two to remain friends and they would fight often because Blaze was frustrated and wanted a romantic relationship with her.

"She was late, and then she told me she was held up because she wasn't feeling well. She said they stopped at the side of the road and he cried."

Nadia said she was sure Blaze stabbed her sister after she saw the body with signs of violence.

A hearing was held at the Magistrate’s Court on Friday from which Blaze was absent because he was still in hospital, and his arrest was extended until Sunday. Police are conducting several investigative operations in the Rehovot area and its surroundings, collecting forensic evidence.

The funeral was set to take place on Friday at 2 p.m.

Israel Police officials comment on the incident 

Rehovot Station Commander Ch.-Supt. Dodi Miron said police received the first report about the discovery of the body at around 5 a.m. on Thursday.

“Rehovot Police arrived at the scene, began an investigation, and it was decided that it would later be assigned to the Central Police Unit,” Miron said.

"Rehovot police arrived at the scene, began an investigation, and it was decided that it would later be assigned to the Central Police Unit."

Chief Superintendent Dodi Miron

After a situational assessment by Central Police District head Asst.-Ch. Avi Biton, it was determined that the investigation would be conducted by the Central Police Unit as a top priority, a police statement said.

"I am brokenhearted about Yelena Gerenberg, another victim of the gender terrorism that is running wild," wrote Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli in a tweet on Friday. "Security is the fight against all forms of terrorism including that in which women are murdered by the men who are closest to them. My deepest condolences to the family. We will not stop the fight until we uproot this terrorism."

It's heartbreaking that once again a young woman has been murdered by an obsessive man who refused to accept her wish not to be in a relationship with him," said Chairwoman of the Organization for Families of Murder Victims Lara Zinman. "All the signs of the danger he posed were on the surface: The obsessive want to win the affection of the object of his love, his despondent mood and threats to commit suicide."

Zinman added that "these murder incidents join the number of murder cases in which young women who never experienced any violence from their partners which is why they weren't scared of meeting with them and were sure that they could support and ease the obsession and soften the parting."



Tags Israel crime police murder Rehovot
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
2

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
3

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
4

Man tests positive for COVID-19, monkeypox and HIV all at once

A section of skin tissue, harvested from a lesion on the skin of a monkey, that had been infected with monkeypox virus
5

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by