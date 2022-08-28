Lapid to brief Netanyahu on Iran nuclear deal on Monday

Prime Minister Yair Lapid will meet opposition head Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday for a security briefing on the Iran nuclear deal following progress made in indirect talks between the US and the Islamic Republic.

Netanyahu, who declined to receive security briefings from former prime minister Naftali Bennett, met with Lapid earlier this month during Operation Breaking Dawn.

