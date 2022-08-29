Lapid updates Netanyahu on Iran deal, says security trumps politics

Prime Minister Yair Lapid set aside political divisions on Monday evening to give his rival, Likud party head Benjamin Netanyahu, a security briefing on Iran.

"In matters of national security, there is no opposition or coalition in Israel. Israel is strong and will work together to protect its security interests against those who try to harm us," Lapid said prior to the meeting.

