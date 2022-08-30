Firefight breaks out between Palestinians, IDF in Nablus

A firefight broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Nablus on Tuesday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the soldiers were surrounding a house in which there were two terrorists who had been involved in a shooting in Shavei Shomron last week.

Palestinian media reported that there were injuries inside the house that the IDF was surrounding but that the IDF was preventing ambulances from arriving on the scene.

console.log("BODY1. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID == 69 || catID == 2){console.log("BODY. YES for connatix script");cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });}

console.log("BODY2. CatId is:"+catID);if(catID==120){console.log("BODY. YES for anyclip script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://player.anyclip.com/anyclip-widget/lre-widget/prod/v1/src/lre.js'; script.setAttribute('pubname','jpostcom'); script.setAttribute('widgetname','0011r00001lcD1i_12258'); document.getElementsByClassName('divAnyClip')[0].appendChild(script);}else if(catID!=69 && catID!=2){console.log("BODY. YES for vidazoo script");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none"; var script = document.createElement('script'); script.src = 'https://static.vidazoo.com/basev/vwpt.js'; script.setAttribute('data-widget-id','60fd6becf6393400049e6535'); document.getElementsByClassName('divVidazoo')[0].appendChild(script); }

Palestinians fired at a vehicle in Shavei Shomron on Friday. Light damage was done to the car, but no one was injured in the incident.

Earlier clashes between Palestinians and the IDF

NEW STRATEGY long overdue: Palestinians clash with IDF forces near Joseph’s Tomb, in Nablus, April 13. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Earlier in the morning, five Israelis were shot at by Palestinian gunmen when they entered Joseph's Tomb without coordinating with the IDF, but reports from Israeli media claimed that the incident was unrelated.

On Monday, a firefight broke out in Jenin at the end of which the IDF arrested al-Quds brigade leader Alaa Zakarneh.