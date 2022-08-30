The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Firefight breaks out between Palestinians, IDF in Nablus

Earlier in the morning, five Israelis entered Joseph's Tomb without notifying the IDF and were shot at by Palestinians.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 30, 2022 08:29

Updated: AUGUST 30, 2022 09:22
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on June 3, 2022 (photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)
Palestinians clash with Israeli security forces during a protest in the village of Beit Dajan, near the West Bank city of Nablus, on June 3, 2022
(photo credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

A firefight broke out between Israeli security forces and Palestinians in Nablus on Tuesday morning, according to the IDF Spokesperson Unit.

Unconfirmed reports claimed that the soldiers were surrounding a house in which there were two terrorists who had been involved in a shooting in Shavei Shomron last week.

Palestinian media reported that there were injuries inside the house that the IDF was surrounding but that the IDF was preventing ambulances from arriving on the scene.

Palestinians fired at a vehicle in Shavei Shomron on Friday. Light damage was done to the car, but no one was injured in the incident.

Earlier clashes between Palestinians and the IDF

NEW STRATEGY long overdue: Palestinians clash with IDF forces near Joseph’s Tomb, in Nablus, April 13. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90) NEW STRATEGY long overdue: Palestinians clash with IDF forces near Joseph’s Tomb, in Nablus, April 13. (credit: NASSER ISHTAYEH/FLASH90)

Earlier in the morning, five Israelis were shot at by Palestinian gunmen when they entered Joseph's Tomb without coordinating with the IDF, but reports from Israeli media claimed that the incident was unrelated.

On Monday, a firefight broke out in Jenin at the end of which the IDF arrested al-Quds brigade leader Alaa Zakarneh.



Tags IDF Nablus Palestinians guns
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Israeli strike destroyed over 1,000 Iran-made missiles in Syria - SOHR

Smoke rises from a fire in a container storage area, after Syrian state media reported an Israeli air strike on the port of Latakia on December 7.
2

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
3

Mossad 'likely' behind Salman Rushdie stabbing, claims Denver professor

Author Salman Rushdie gestures during a news conference before the presentation of his latest book 'Two Years Eight Months and Twenty-Eight Nights' at the Niemeyer Center in Aviles, northern Spain, October 7, 2015.
4

IAF F-35s penetrated Iranian airspace months ago - Saudi report

AN F-35 seen during an aerial display at an IAF pilots’ graduation ceremony at Hatzerim air base in the Negev. Stealth fighter aircraft of this type were involved in the downing of the Iranian UAVs.
5

Why did rocks from the Mars Perseverance rover surprise scientists?

NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover took this selfie near rock nicknamed “Rochette,” found on Jezero Crater’s floor, on Sept. 10, 2021, the 198th Martian day, or sol, of the mission.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by