The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Terrorists fired at pillbox post north of Ofra in northern West Bank

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: AUGUST 28, 2022 23:38

Terrorists fired at a pillbox post north of the Israeli settlement Ofra in the northern part of the West Bank on Sunday night.

No casualties have been reported.

This is a developing story.

Israel elections: Extremist right-wing Noam party to run independently
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2022 07:29 PM
Israel elections: Liberman bolsters faction with former IDF officer
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/28/2022 06:19 PM
Taiwan says China still carrying out military activities around island
By REUTERS
08/28/2022 04:03 PM
European Union set to suspend visa travel agreement with Russia - report
By REUTERS
08/28/2022 02:30 PM
Kuwait to hold parliamentary elections on September 29
By REUTERS
08/28/2022 11:22 AM
Ukraine Russia War: Unclear how Russia will recruit more soldiers - UK
By REUTERS
08/28/2022 10:02 AM
Ra'am's Abbas refutes Palestinian influence claims in Israeli elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 07:38 PM
Lapid to invite Netanyahu for security brief amid Iran nuclear talks
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 04:28 PM
Palestinian carrying knife detained at West Bank checkpoint
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 03:12 PM
Turkey says it 'neutralized' seven PKK members in northern Iraq
By REUTERS
08/27/2022 02:17 PM
German tourist detained in Iran
By REUTERS
08/27/2022 02:15 PM
Syrian org. reports alleged Israeli strike hit weapons storage
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 12:55 PM
Flight diverted from landing course at Ben-Gurion because of drone
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 12:13 PM
IDF thwarts attempt to smuggle NIS 2 million worth of drugs
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
08/27/2022 11:42 AM
Airstrike on playground kills 7 in Ethiopia's Tigray region
By REUTERS
08/26/2022 11:56 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by