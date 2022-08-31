Air strike hits near a hospital in Ethiopia's Tigray region

An air strike hit the neighborhood near a hospital in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region late on Tuesday, said the head of another hospital that received casualties, less than a week after fighting shattered a four-month-old ceasefire.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive of Ayder General Hospital, said on Twitter that an area near Mekelle General Hospital had been hit. The extent of the damage and casualties was unclear.

There was a drone attack in Mekelle City, close to midnight. It has bombed the neighbourhood around Mekelle General Hospital. Casualties are arriving to Ayder Hospital. — Kibrom Gebreselassie (@kibrom30) August 30, 2022

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu, military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment on the air strike.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray regional government, said on Twitter that at least three bombs had been dropped and that the Mekelle Hospital was among the targets.

Nighttime drone attack in #Mekelle. No conceivable military targets! #MekelleHospital among the targets and at least three bombs dropped. #AbiyAhmed doing what he does best: killing children & innocent civilians.#TigrayWillPrevail! — Getachew K Reda (@reda_getachew) August 30, 2022

Another doctor at Ayder confirmed to Reuters he had heard three explosions late at night.

Reuters was unable to reach people in Mekelle for confirmation because the region has not had phone communication since Ethiopian troops pulled out more than a year ago.

The latest strike follows a hit on a children's play area on Friday that killed seven people, including women and children.