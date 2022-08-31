The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Air strike hits near a hospital in Ethiopia's Tigray region

An air strike hit a neighborhood right near a hospital in the capital of Tigray region.

By REUTERS
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 09:21

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2022 09:45
A satellite image shows smoke rising from Mekelle, Ethiopia, October 20, 2021. (photo credit: EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 IMAGERY/PROCESSED BY @defis_eu/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)
A satellite image shows smoke rising from Mekelle, Ethiopia, October 20, 2021.
(photo credit: EUROPEAN UNION/COPERNICUS SENTINEL-2 IMAGERY/PROCESSED BY @defis_eu/HANDOUT VIA REUTERS)

An air strike hit the neighborhood near a hospital in the capital of Ethiopia's northern Tigray region late on Tuesday, said the head of another hospital that received casualties, less than a week after fighting shattered a four-month-old ceasefire.

Kibrom Gebreselassie, chief executive of Ayder General Hospital, said on Twitter that an area near Mekelle General Hospital had been hit. The extent of the damage and casualties was unclear.

Ethiopian government spokesman Legesse Tulu, military spokesman Colonel Getnet Adane and the prime minister's spokeswoman Billene Seyoum did not respond to requests for comment on the air strike.

Getachew Reda, a spokesman for the Tigray regional government, said on Twitter that at least three bombs had been dropped and that the Mekelle Hospital was among the targets.

ETHIOPIANS FLEEING from the Tigray region walk toward a river to cross from Ethiopia to Sudan earlier this week. (credit: REUTERS)ETHIOPIANS FLEEING from the Tigray region walk toward a river to cross from Ethiopia to Sudan earlier this week. (credit: REUTERS)

Another doctor at Ayder confirmed to Reuters he had heard three explosions late at night.

Reuters was unable to reach people in Mekelle for confirmation because the region has not had phone communication since Ethiopian troops pulled out more than a year ago.

The latest strike follows a hit on a children's play area on Friday that killed seven people, including women and children.



Tags ethiopia hospital air strike
