IDF soldier killed during training exercise

The incident happened in the middle of the night during a drill that was taking place near the Nafah base in northern Israel.

By ANNA AHRONHEIM
Published: AUGUST 31, 2022 13:10

Updated: AUGUST 31, 2022 13:30
Israeli tanks seen near the Israeli-Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights, on July 22, 2022. (photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)
Israeli tanks seen near the Israeli-Syrian border in the northern Golan Heights, on July 22, 2022.
(photo credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

An IDF soldier was killed in Israel’s Ramat HaGolan during a routine training exercise overnight Wednesday, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit announced.

The soldier served in the 36th Armored Division’s 82nd battalion as a loader in a tank and was taking part in a drill near the Nafah base in northern Israel when he was killed.

What happened to the soldier?

The incident occurred around 12.30 AM when the soldier did not answer a call from his platoon leader who was standing on the top of the tank. When the platoon leader looked into the tank, he saw the soldier lying on the floor of the tank with his head caught in between the turret and the cannon.

The platoon leader immediately saw signs of a massive head injury and called for urgent medical care. The soldier’s death was declared by the battalion doctor.

Though the military believes the soldier was killed on the spot, it is unable to understand how he ended up in the position where he was lying on the floor in an area known as the “triangle of death” where troops were trained to not place anything, such as a leg, helmet, or weapon.

IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade are on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border, southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90) IDF tank soldiers from the 53rd Battalion of the 188th Tank Brigade are on alert in a military outpost overlooking Syrian villages near the Israeli border, southern Golan Heights on May 23, 2022. (credit: MICHAEL GILADI/FLASH90)

Since the soldier had to be lying down for his head to be caught in that section of the tank, the military believes that the soldier fell to the ground already unconscious after being hit by something in the tank, cardiac arrest, or from fainting.

While it was very hot during the day, the military said that all proper procedures were followed and the incident took place late at night when it was cooler. Nevertheless, the military will investigate if the soldier fainted due to dehydration.

Alongside an investigation by the Military police, the IDF will attempt to reconstruct the event and has appointed Lt.-Col. Shaul Israeli, the head of the 205th Brigade, to lead a committee of experts that will carry out an investigation in order to understand what exactly happened in the incident. 

The investigation will be done in cooperation with the Armored Corps and will its conclusions will be presented to the Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kohavi.

The military will also open the tank’s black box to see if there were any technical malfunctions that could have led to the soldier’s death.

The head of the Northern Command, Maj.-Gen. Amir Baram held a preliminary investigation at the scene shortly after the deadly incident. 

Following the deadly accident, the commander of the Ground Forces, Maj.-Gen. Tamir Yadai, canceled all exercises for armored combat vehicles.

The soldier’s family has been notified by the IDF.



