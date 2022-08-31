Explosions heard near Aleppo airport - report

Explosions were heard in Aleppo, Syria on Wednesday evening, with initial reports from Syrian media indicating that airstrikes had targeted the airport in the city.

The state news agency SANA reported that the cause of the explosions was being investigated.

This is a developing story.