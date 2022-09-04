The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Lapid: We’ll pressure the US on Iran without creating a crisis

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 4, 2022 11:35

Israel will continue to pressure the US not to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, but not to the point that it will cause a crisis in relations, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

 Lapid spoke the day before Mossad chief David Barnea was set to depart for Washington to talk about the Iranian threat and the dangers of a nuclear deal to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

“The correct policy,” Lapid said, “is the one that we have been leading in the past year: To continue the pressure, without causing a rupture, to present credible intelligence, to be part of the process without destroying the special relationship with the US.”

Syrian military helicopter crashes in Hama, crew is killed - state media
By REUTERS
09/04/2022 11:21 AM
Military exercises to take place on Lebanon border until Tuesday
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 10:12 AM
IDF arrest three in West Bank overnight
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 08:25 AM
Three people injured in car accident near Ariel
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/04/2022 06:07 AM
A woman was slightly injured after stones were thrown at her car
By Walla!
09/03/2022 11:18 PM
Plane safely lands after pilot threatened to crash into Walmart
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 04:29 PM
MK Osama Saadi announced that he will not run in the upcoming elections
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/03/2022 01:52 PM
Taiwan says two Chinese fighters crossed Taiwan Strait median line
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 01:22 PM
US approves potential $1.1 bln arms sale to Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/03/2022 12:33 AM
Pentagon aims to speed arms sales to allies to better compete with China
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 11:12 PM
Sri Lanka's ousted President Rajapaksa returns home
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 09:52 PM
Three men injured in likely criminal shooting incident
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/02/2022 09:49 PM
EU's Borrell has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 08:47 PM
EU Commission says has received response from Iran in nuclear talks
By REUTERS
09/02/2022 08:21 PM
