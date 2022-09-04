Lapid: We’ll pressure the US on Iran without creating a crisis

Israel will continue to pressure the US not to rejoin the Iran nuclear deal, but not to the point that it will cause a crisis in relations, Prime Minister Yair Lapid said at the start of Sunday’s cabinet meeting.

Lapid spoke the day before Mossad chief David Barnea was set to depart for Washington to talk about the Iranian threat and the dangers of a nuclear deal to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees.

“The correct policy,” Lapid said, “is the one that we have been leading in the past year: To continue the pressure, without causing a rupture, to present credible intelligence, to be part of the process without destroying the special relationship with the US.”