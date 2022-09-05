The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
At least 8 people killed in earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 09:23

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 09:32

At least eight people were killed overnight in an earthquake in north-eastern Afghanistan and the toll could rise, according to an official quoted by the state new agency.

"Sunday night's earthquake has caused financial and human losses in Kunar province," Mawlavi Najibullah Hanif, Director of Information and Culture of Kunar and Governor's Spokesman, told Bakhtar News Agency, adding the number of casualties could increase.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.3 near the eastern Afghan city of Jalalabad in the early hours of Monday morning.

Afghanistan is still reeling from a strong earthquake that killed more than 1,000 people and wiped out villages in eastern Afghanistan in June.

