Lizz Truss wins party elections, to become prime minister

Lizz Truss won the elections to head the Conservatives Party in England on Monday.

She will now replace Boris Johnson as prime minister of the United Kingdom until the next elections.

"I will deliver a bold plan to cut taxes and grow our economy. I will deliver on the energy crisis, dealing with people's energy bills, but also dealing with the long-term issues we have on energy supply."

"I also want to thank our outgoing leader, my friend, Boris Johnson. Boris, you got Brexit done. You crushed Jeremy Corbyn. You rolled out the vaccine and you stood up to Vladimir Putin."