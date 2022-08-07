The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

Liz Truss: As PM, I would consider moving embassy to Jerusalem

Rishi Sunak, the other Conservative candidate, would seek a longer, stronger Iran Deal and more work to bring more countries into the Abraham Accords.

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: AUGUST 7, 2022 12:16

Updated: AUGUST 7, 2022 12:23
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Eastbourne, Britain, August 5, 2022. (photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)
Conservative leadership candidate Liz Truss speaks at a hustings event, part of the Conservative party leadership campaign, in Eastbourne, Britain, August 5, 2022.
(photo credit: REUTERS/PETER NICHOLLS)

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss would consider moving her country’s embassy to Jerusalem if she becomes prime minister following next month’s Conservative Party leadership election, she wrote in a letter to Conservative Friends of Israel on Friday.

“I understand the importance and sensitivity of the location of the British Embassy in Israel,” Truss wrote. “I’ve had many conversations with my good friend Prime Minister Lapid on this topic. Acknowledging that, I will review a move to ensure we are operating on the strongest footing within Israel.”

“I understand the importance and sensitivity of the location of the British Embassy in Israel.”

UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss

Truss also supported Israel, separately, at the launch of Operation Breaking Dawn on Friday, with the Foreign Office tweeting that she said: "The UK stands by Israel and its right to defend itself. We condemn terrorist groups firing at civilians and violence which has resulted in casualties on both sides. We call for a swift end to the violence."

In the letter to Conservative Friends of Israel, Truss wrote that she “remain[s] committed to standing up to Iranian hostility and their pursuit of nuclear weapons,” she wrote.

THEN-US TREASURY secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil the plaque dedicating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)THEN-US TREASURY secretary Steve Mnuchin and Ivanka Trump unveil the plaque dedicating the opening of the US Embassy in Jerusalem in 2018. (credit: YONATAN SINDEL/FLASH90)

What about Iran?

“I have been clear that progress on the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action is not moving fast enough and I assure you that if the JCPOA collapses, all options are on the table,” Truss stated.

Israel opposes a return to the JCPOA, seeking more robust and longer-lasting limitations on Iran’s nuclear program.

In contrast to Truss, Rishi Sunak, the other Conservative candidate who was Chancellor of the Exchequer until recently, wrote in his letter to the pro-Israel group that he would seek "a new, strengthened nuclear deal that extends the sunset clauses, lengthens the breakout period and curtails Iran’s ballistic missile program. The credible threat of snapback sanctions, which has so far been missing from the negotiations, is the only way we can force Iran to seriously engage with these proposals."

"Iran’s quest for regional hegemony and the threat it poses to Israel concerns me deeply," Sunak wrote. "We cannot allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon and the UK and Israel must enhance our diplomatic, defense and intelligence cooperation to prevent this from happening."

"We cannot allow Iran to possess a nuclear weapon and the UK and Israel must enhance our diplomatic, defense and intelligence cooperation to prevent this from happening."

UK Conservative candidate Rishi Sunak

Sunak also called to designate the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps as a terrorist organization, as the UK did to Hamas and Hezbollah in recent years.

The candidate recalled his work as minister for local government to stop municipalities from boycotting Israel.

"We must now deliver on our manifesto commitment and bring forward the [BDS] bill to outlaw it in full," he said.

Truss also promised to ensure that local councils will no longer engage in boycotts, divestment and sanctions policies against Israel, which she said are “discriminatory” and “go against the stance of this government.”

In addition, Truss said that she will press for the abolition of Agenda Item 7 in the UN Human Rights Council, a permanent agenda item targeting Israel.

Sunak praised the Abraham Accords and said "the UK has a responsibility to leverage its strong ties with other Gulf states to expand the number of signatories to the agreement." 

He also mentioned his meeting with Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman earlier this year and said finalizing a free trade agreement with Israel would be a priority for him if he becomes prime minister.

UK's ruling Conservative Party will choose a new leader next month after Prime Minister Boris Johnson was forced to resign after dozens of ministers quit in protest. Sunak and Truss are the runoff candidates to be chosen by party members after a first round of voting by MPs narrowed the field.



Tags Hezbollah Iran United Kingdom Iran Deal nuclear talks with iran UK Elections Embassy move IRGC JCPOA
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Iran says it will ‘build nuclear warheads’ and turn NY into ‘hellish ruins’

People stand next to an Iranian missile during a rally marking the annual Quds Day, or Jerusalem Day, on the last Friday of the holy month of Ramadan in Tehran, Iran April 29, 2022.
2

Jews, non-Christians not part of conservative movement - GOP candidate consultant

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano gives a victory speech at his election-night party in Chambersburg, Pa., May 17, 2022
3

Sirens sound in northern Kosovo, background unclear - report

People are pictured through Kosovo flag as they take part in celebrations of the 10th anniversary of Kosovo's independence in Pristina, Kosovo February 17, 2018
4

First archaeological dig begins at site believed to be Joshua's tomb

Landscape of Tel Tibneh
5

Al-Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri killed in CIA drone strike

OSAMA BIN LADEN WITH ADVISOR AL-ZAWAHIRI DURING INTERVIEW.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by