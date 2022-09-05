The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Joe Biden to Lapid: We will never tie Israel’s hands against Iran

“We will never tie Israel’s hands,” US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides said, quoting Biden. “We are aware of the danger from Iran.”

By LAHAV HARKOV
Published: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 15:54

Updated: SEPTEMBER 5, 2022 16:13
US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Yair Lapid meet on the second day of Biden's visit (photo credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)
The US will never stop Israel from defending itself against Iran, US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Yair Lapid, according to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

Biden also repeated his commitment that Iran will never attain a nuclear weapon, according to the ambassador.

Nides says US will accept diplomatic solution with Iran

“The administration is interested in a diplomatic solution, but only based on the conditions in the EU draft” of a renewed Iran nuclear deal, the ambassador stated. 

"The administration is interested in a diplomatic solution, but only based on the conditions in the EU draft"

US Amb. to Israel Tom Nides, on the Iran nuclear deal

The US will not allow for an Iran deal to include the closing of International Atomic Energy Agency investigations into traces of enriched uranium found in undeclared nuclear sites, which was one of Tehran’s demands since the EU tabled its draft in July.

“Our stance is clear,” Nides said. “We are listening to Israel’s stance. Take, for example, the topic of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” not being removed from the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

As for Mossad head David Barnea’s visit to Washington this week, in which he plans to hold meetings at CIA Headquarters, the Pentagon, the State Department and more, Nides said: “We know there are Israelis who oppose an agreement. We are in constant contact. He is welcome to the US and to meet with everyone.”



Tags Israel Iran United States Yair Lapid Joe Biden Iran Nuclear Deal Middle East Thomas Nides
