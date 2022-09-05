Joe Biden to Lapid: We will never tie Israel’s hands against Iran

The US will never stop Israel from defending itself against Iran, US President Joe Biden told Prime Minister Yair Lapid, according to US Ambassador to Israel Tom Nides.

“We will never tie Israel’s hands,” Nides said, quoting Biden. “We are aware of the danger from Iran.”

Biden also repeated his commitment that Iran will never attain a nuclear weapon, according to the ambassador.

Nides says US will accept diplomatic solution with Iran

“The administration is interested in a diplomatic solution, but only based on the conditions in the EU draft” of a renewed Iran nuclear deal, the ambassador stated.

The US will not allow for an Iran deal to include the closing of International Atomic Energy Agency investigations into traces of enriched uranium found in undeclared nuclear sites, which was one of Tehran’s demands since the EU tabled its draft in July.

“Our stance is clear,” Nides said. “We are listening to Israel’s stance. Take, for example, the topic of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps” not being removed from the State Department’s list of Foreign Terrorist Organizations.

As for Mossad head David Barnea’s visit to Washington this week, in which he plans to hold meetings at CIA Headquarters, the Pentagon, the State Department and more, Nides said: “We know there are Israelis who oppose an agreement. We are in constant contact. He is welcome to the US and to meet with everyone.”