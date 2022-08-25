Criticizing the United States for rushing into a terrible deal, Mossad Director David Barnea said Thursday that a new nuclear pact with Iran would not block his agency from acting against the Islamic Republic in the future to protect Israel’s security interests.

Barnea made the comments in private meetings he held with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other top government officials on Thursday,

“Israel is not signed on to the deal. Israel is permitted to defend itself any way possible - and will act this way. We cannot sit quietly and just watch as the danger grows closer,” Barnea, who took up his post in June 2021, told them.

The Mossad chief continued: “The strategic leaning by both the US and Iran to sign on to a new JCPOA does not change Iran’s long-term desire to obtain a nuclear weapon."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Mossad chief David Barnea on August 25. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

In 2018, when the Mossad seized Iran’s nuclear archive from Tehran and brought it back to Israel, questions about the Islamic Republic’s desire to achieve nuclear weapons capability “changed from a data point to a fact,” he told the officials he met with on Thursday.

Danger of the Iran Deal

Reviewing the impact of the potential new Iran deal in his meetings with officials, the Mossad chief said it will only “increase the danger” to Israel and the world to a far greater degree than the original JCPOA that was signed in 2015.

Admitting that the new deal “pushes [nuclear] breakout from one month to six-to-seven months for getting to 90% enriched uranium,” he also noted that by 2025 Tehran’s path to weaponized enriched uranium would basically go back to a miniscule amount of time.

He was referring to the 2025 expiration on limits on the number of centrifuges Iran can have set up.

In theory, the JCPOA and a new deal is supposed to limit Iran and allow it to enrich only a small amount of uranium at a low-quality level until 2030, but Barnea’s point was that once Iran has a huge number of centrifuges set up, if they decide to cheat, they could re-enrich everything they are giving away now and more in a tiny amount of time almost by merely turning the new centrifuges on.

Further, he expressed in the meetings that he was “gravely concerned” about the “hundreds of billions” that would be given to a “state sponsor of terrorism, which both destabilizes and sponsors terror in the region, including militias, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.”