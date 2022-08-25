The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Arab Israeli Conflict

Mossad Chief Barnea: New nuclear deal will not block us from acting against Iran

“Israel is not signed on to the deal. Israel is permitted to defend itself any way possible - and will act this way," Barnea said.

By YONAH JEREMY BOB
Published: AUGUST 25, 2022 19:38

Updated: AUGUST 25, 2022 20:13
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS (photo credit: REUTERS)
A view of the water nuclear reactor at Arak, Iran December 23, 2019. WANA (West Asia News Agency) via REUTERS
(photo credit: REUTERS)

Criticizing the United States for rushing into a terrible deal, Mossad Director David Barnea said Thursday that a new nuclear pact with Iran would not block his agency from acting against the Islamic Republic in the future to protect Israel’s security interests.

Barnea made the comments in private meetings he held with Prime Minister Yair Lapid and other top government officials on Thursday, 

“Israel is not signed on to the deal. Israel is permitted to defend itself any way possible - and will act this way. We cannot sit quietly and just watch as the danger grows closer,” Barnea, who took up his post in June 2021, told them.

The Mossad chief continued: “The strategic leaning by both the US and Iran to sign on to a new JCPOA does not change Iran’s long-term desire to obtain a nuclear weapon."

Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Mossad chief David Barnea on August 25. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE) Prime Minister Yair Lapid meets with Mossad chief David Barnea on August 25. (credit: PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE)

In 2018, when the Mossad seized Iran’s nuclear archive from Tehran and brought it back to Israel, questions about the Islamic Republic’s desire to achieve nuclear weapons capability “changed from a data point to a fact,” he told the officials he met with on Thursday.

“Israel is not signed on to the deal. Israel is permitted to defend itself any way possible - and will act this way. We cannot sit quietly and just watch as the danger grows closer.”

Mossad Chief David Barnea

Danger of the Iran Deal

Reviewing the impact of the potential new Iran deal in his meetings with officials, the Mossad chief said it will only “increase the danger” to Israel and the world to a far greater degree than the original JCPOA that was signed in 2015.

Admitting that the new deal “pushes [nuclear] breakout from one month to six-to-seven months for getting to 90% enriched uranium,” he also noted that by 2025 Tehran’s path to weaponized enriched uranium would basically go back to a miniscule amount of time.

He was referring to the 2025 expiration on limits on the number of centrifuges Iran can have set up.

In theory, the JCPOA and a new deal is supposed to limit Iran and allow it to enrich only a small amount of uranium at a low-quality level until 2030, but Barnea’s point was that once Iran has a huge number of centrifuges set up, if they decide to cheat, they could re-enrich everything they are giving away now and more in a tiny amount of time almost by merely turning the new centrifuges on.

Further, he expressed in the meetings that he was “gravely concerned” about the “hundreds of billions” that would be given to a “state sponsor of terrorism, which both destabilizes and sponsors terror in the region, including militias, Hezbollah, the Houthis and Islamic Jihad in Gaza.”



Tags Israel Iran Mossad Nuclear Yair Lapid Tehran Iran Deal iran israel war JCPOA
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Texas school district orders removal of Anne Frank’s diary from shelves

anne frank
2

Asteroid 2.3 times the size of dinosaur heading for Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen orbiting around Earth in this artistic rendering.
3

Ivermectin among drugs that failed avoiding hospitalization for COVID-19 patients - study

FILE PHOTO: A pharmacist holds the anti-parasite drug ivermectin for sale to the public with a medical prescription as Bolivia's Ministry of Health said it can be used under proper medical protocol. Santa Cruz, Bolivia May 19, 2020.
4

Chemicals found in pots and pans linked to liver cancer - study

Dividing cancer cell
5

Climate change caused massive waves of evolution in reptiles - study

Crocodylus acutus, Mexico
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by