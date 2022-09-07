Israeli security forces arrest 25 terror suspects in West Bank

IDF, Shin Bet and Border Police arrested 25 terrorism suspects in overnight operations in the West Bank, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit announced on Wednesday morning.

Duvdevan special unit soldiers operated in the Farah refugee camp in the area of the Bekaa and Emekim regional divisions, arresting one. During the operation, an improvised explosive device (IED) was thrown and shots were fired at the soldiers, who responded with live fire.

The man who threw the IED was killed, according to Palestinian media. No casualties were reported among the Israelis.

Israeli security forces were fired upon while operating in the village of El Yamon in the Menashe regional division.

Weapons confiscated across several operations

In the villages of Ezaria, Sawahra, Abu Dis and Sheikh Saad in the Etzion regional division, eight terrorism suspects were arrested and a gun, three cartridges and an M-16 type rifle were found and confiscated. A similar rifle was confiscated in Nablus, the IDF added.

As part of the activity in Kfar Ezaria, approximately NIS 6,000 were confiscated, which were suspected to be later used for terrorism, according to the IDF.

Israeli security forces additionally operated in the villages of Ein, Bel'in and the city of Kalkilia in the Ephraim regional division, confiscating ammunition and arresting four terrorism suspects.

At the same time, security forces operated in the village of Silwad in the Binyamin regional division and arrested five wanted persons suspected of involvement in terrorist activity.

The suspects and confiscated weapons were transferred for further investigation.