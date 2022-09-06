Armed clashes broke out as Israeli forces entered the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Monday night to demolish the home of Ra'ad Hazem, the terrorist who carried out the Dizengoff shooting attack earlier this year.

A large number of IDF soldiers and vehicles entered the city, with Palestinian media reporting that this was the largest number of forces to enter the city in months.

Video published by Palestinian media showed Palestinian gunmen exchanging fire with Israeli soldiers. A number of injuries were reported among Palestinians in the clashes.

شاهد| اشتباكات بين مسلحين فلسطينيين وقوات الاحتلال التي تقتحم هذه اللحظات مدينة جنين. pic.twitter.com/v4aoCzW2tR — وكالة صفا (@SafaPs) September 5, 2022

Dizengoff terror attack

In April, Hazem killed three people and injured 11 more after shooting at bars and businesses on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

Hazem's father, Fathi, has been on the run since the attack.