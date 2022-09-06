The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Israeli forces enter Jenin to demolish Dizengoff terrorist's home - report

A large number of Israeli soldiers entered the West Bank city of Jenin under fire in order to demolish the home of the terrorist responsible for a shooting in Tel Aviv.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 01:11

Updated: SEPTEMBER 6, 2022 02:02
Jenin, West Bank (photo credit: MUJADDARA/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)
Jenin, West Bank
(photo credit: MUJADDARA/CC BY-SA 3.0 (https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0)/VIA WIKIMEDIA COMMONS)

Armed clashes broke out as Israeli forces entered the city of Jenin in the northern West Bank on Monday night to demolish the home of Ra'ad Hazem, the terrorist who carried out the Dizengoff shooting attack earlier this year.

A large number of IDF soldiers and vehicles entered the city, with Palestinian media reporting that this was the largest number of forces to enter the city in months.

Video published by Palestinian media showed Palestinian gunmen exchanging fire with Israeli soldiers. A number of injuries were reported among Palestinians in the clashes.

Dizengoff terror attack

In April, Hazem killed three people and injured 11 more after shooting at bars and businesses on Dizengoff Street in Tel Aviv.

Hazem's father, Fathi, has been on the run since the attack.



