The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Opinion

IDF Shireen Abu Akleh probe shows Israel will learn from its mistakes - editorial

Israel has learned from its past mistakes and will learn from this incident. We hope the IDF has already learned from the raid on Jenin to improve procedures and protocols.

By JPOST EDITORIAL
Published: SEPTEMBER 7, 2022 02:32
Palestinians walk in front of a mural depicting the slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden at Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 13, 2022 (photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)
Palestinians walk in front of a mural depicting the slain Palestinian-American journalist Shireen Abu Akleh ahead of the visit of US President Joe Biden at Bethlehem in the Israeli-occupied West Bank July 13, 2022
(photo credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

An investigation by the IDF into the death of Shireen Abu Akleh, whose results were released this week, concluded that “there is a high possibility that Shireen was accidentally hit by IDF gunfire that was fired toward suspects identified as armed Palestinian gunmen, during an exchange of fire in which life-risking, widespread and indiscriminate shots were fired toward IDF soldiers.”

This is an important finding and concludes an important investigation into the killing of the Palestinian-American journalist for Al Jazeera.  Unlike other countries that might have tried to cover up these findings, Israel did not. It investigated itself and then released the results to the world, despite knowing that it would have negative fallout.

That being said, this incident still leaves unanswered questions, and we hope the IDF, and Israel in general, can learn from the tragedy and improve the way it carries out these operations in the future.

Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA) Shireen Abu Akleh (credit: AL JAZEERA)

How will Israel learn from the Shireen Abu Akleh incident?

This includes learning from the incident to see how journalists can be better protected during military operations. Journalists are always going to find themselves in the line of fire when Israel is forced to battle terrorists in urban areas. However, the IDF must always weigh the presence of these civilians with the operational necessity of the missions. In general, Israel has vastly improved its ability to prevent unnecessary civilian casualties, and that needs to apply always.

The defense establishment should be applauded for conducting an investigation into this death and determining more of the facts than were known initially. The US has noted that Israel’s investigation “underscores the importance of accountability in this case, such as policies and procedures to prevent similar incidents from occurring in the future.”

Israel and the US are close partners and allies, and this incident illustrates not only cooperation between the two countries but also how they can share assessments and learn to mitigate the chances for further incidents like this – a point the US also noted in its statement. 

Some will always castigate Israel. The Committee to Protect Journalists slammed Israel for not revealing the name of the “killer.” However, Israel’s response is in line with that of other democracies that have all faced the complexity of battling terrorist enemies who embed themselves among the civilian population.

Israel did not choose to fight in the complex battlefields of places like Jenin. It is groups like Islamic Jihad that purposely operate from these areas, hiding in apartments and in alleyways and engaging the IDF from civilian areas. These terrorist groups violate the basic laws of armed conflict by conducting their operations among civilians and endangering the civilians and journalists who cover these incidents.

The enemy conducts itself in a method that is contrary to human-rights norms, but that does not reduce Israel’s need to safeguard the rights and lives of civilians who find themselves in harm’s way. We care deeply for our journalist colleagues who cover this conflict; they are peers and friends. It is essential that journalists always be protected and that militaries and terrorist groups refrain from harming them.

Israel has learned from its past mistakes and will learn from this incident. We hope the IDF has already learned from the raid on Jenin to improve procedures and protocols.

For instance, the new technology that the military is absorbing as part of Momentum, especially the increased work with digitization and artificial intelligence, should help pinpoint journalists and civilian areas so that defense forces can be careful in the future and direct their fire in the most efficient, precise and safe way toward threats. In addition, the way the IDF operates in Gaza, by calling civilians to warn them to evacuate targets, is a tactic that can be drawn on when operating in other places, such as the West Bank.

The use of technology and briefing soldiers on what is expected in complex urban battlefields will help us reduce the chances of more incidents like the death of Abu Akleh.



Tags IDF Jenin Israeli Palestinian Conflict journalism Shireen abu Akleh
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Did Harry Styles accidentally put a Nazi symbol on his merchandise?

Harry Styles performs on NBC's "Today" morning television show in New York City on May 19, 2022.
2

Supersonic asteroid 10 times faster than bullet to pass Earth - NASA

An asteroid is seen approaching Earth (illustrative).
3

Your blood type could increase your risk for a stroke before age 60

Blood vessels
4

Taiwan fires warning shots at Chinese drone near offshore island

Honour guard members take part in a flag-raising ceremony at Chiang Kai-shek Memorial Hall in Taipei, Taiwan August 6, 2022.
5

Iran sentences two gay rights activists to death

LGBTQ flag
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by