The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on Iran's Ministry of Intelligence and Security and its minister, accusing them of being tied to a July cyberattack on Albania and engaging in cyber activities against the United States and its allies.

The move comes after Albania severed diplomatic relations with Iran on Wednesday after a July cyberattack it blamed on Iran, ordering Iranian diplomats and embassy staff to leave within 24 hours.

The US Treasury Department in a statement said the Ministry of Intelligence and Security directs several networks of cyber threat actors, including those involved in cyber espionage and ransomware attacks in support of Iran.