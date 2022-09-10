The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Black Hawk helicopter crashes during Taliban training exercise, killing three

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 10, 2022 18:42

A Black Hawk helicopter crashed during a Taliban training exercise in Afghanistan's capital Kabul, killing three, the group's defense ministry said on Saturday.

"An American Black Hawk helicopter, which was flown ... for training, crashed due to a technical problem inside the campus of the National Defence University," said defense ministry spokesperson Enaytullah Khowrazmi, adding five people were also injured.

The Taliban took control of some US-made aircraft after they seized the country just over a year ago. It remains unclear how many are operational. US forces deliberately damaged some military hardware as they left and Afghan forces had flown some helicopters to central Asian nations.

UK's Queen Elizabeth's funeral to be held on Monday, September 19
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 07:04 PM
Islamic State affiliate kills 30 civilians in Mali raid
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 05:40 PM
Israel's Isaac Herzog to attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral in London
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2022 05:06 PM
Iran Guards seize foreign ship in Gulf for smuggling diesel
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 02:31 PM
Putin wishes King Charles 'success, good health and all the best'
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 02:10 PM
Iran condemns US decision to impose sanctions on Tehran Intel. Ministry
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/10/2022 11:51 AM
Five dead after boat capsizes off New Zealand coast
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 11:21 AM
Japan's Emperor Naruhito may attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
By REUTERS
09/10/2022 07:42 AM
Biden recommends admitting 125,000 refugees in fiscal year 2023
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:52 PM
Bolsonaro fan kills Lula backer as Brazil election tensions mount
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 09:09 PM
Turkish court arrests senior Islamic State figure
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 08:56 PM
Biden says he will attend Queen Elizabeth's funeral
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 08:53 PM
New York governor declares emergency after polio found in wastewater
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 07:34 PM
Spanish tourist in Israel falls to her death in Judean Desert
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/09/2022 06:45 PM
King Charles to be officially proclaimed new monarch on Saturday
By REUTERS
09/09/2022 02:27 PM
