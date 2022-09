Ayelet Shaked has parted ways with Minister Yoaz Hendel just four days before the closing of the lists for the 25th Knesset.

Shaked and Hendel announced a joint run just a little over a month ago. The decision to part ways was made after there were disagreements between the two over a union with HaBayit HaYehudi, positions on the list and the addition of new figures.

They both still intend to run in the upcoming elections but in two different parties.

This is a developing story.