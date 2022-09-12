Lapid discusses antisemitism, Iran deal with Steinmeier

Prime Minister Yair Lapid began his diplomatic visit on Monday to Germany by meeting with German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier at the Bellevue Palace in Berlin.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier in Berlin, September 12, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)

During the meeting, which lasted about an hour, the two discussed the Iranian nuclear deal as well as strengthening cooperation between the two states. Lapid thanked Steinmeier for Germany's support of Israel in the fight against antisemitism and for reaching a compensation agreement with the victim's families from the 1972 Munich Massacre.

He flew out last night.

Lapid also met German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a meeting that opened with the sounding of "Hatikvah."

Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz in Germany, September 12, 2022. (credit: KOBI GIDEON/GPO)