Mossad head: Israel will defend itself, deal or no deal, Iran not immune

The Mossad thwarted dozens of terror attacks against Israelis and Jews worldwide, Mossad chief David Barnea revealed on Monday in the first public speech he gave since taking office last June.

"This has been the decade of Islamic terror," he said, which includes the "fall and rise of al-Qaeda, terrorism from Palestinians, Hezbollah and Iran."

"Iranian terror is a set part of the Iranian threat to many countries all over the world. It is a central aspect of the ayatollahs world view," he added.

Over the past few months, Israeli intelligence thwarted a number of attempted terror attacks on Israelis and Jews throughout the world, specifically in Turkey and Greece, that were operated by Iranian terror cells.

What about the nuclear deal?

Mossad chief David Barnea attends a ceremony marking Remembrance Day for Israel's fallen soldiers and victims of terror, at the Western Wall in Jerusalem's Old City, on May 3, 2022. (credit: OLIVIER FITOUSSI/FLASH90)

"Once the deal is signed," he said, "there will be no restraint on Iranian terror" with the huge sums of money that will be given to the Islamic Republic, emphasizing that it is only a short-term solution.

Barnea added that the probes opened by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) into sites of enriched uranium cannot be closed, despite Iran's demands, as this will only lead to nuclear escalation. "If Iranian proxies come for us, we will hit them directly," he said.