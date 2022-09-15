Justin Bieber cancels concert in Israel

Singer Justin Bieber announced on Thursday that he was cancelling his tour in South America, Africa, the Middle East and Asia, including a concert planned in Israel for October 13.

"We are of course disappointed and we have no doubt that Justin's huge audience in Israel is as disappointed as we are. The box offices are preparing to give refunds immediately, the credit will be made to all buyers automatically and the money will be returned to the credit cards. We can only wish Justin the best of luck and hope that he will return to the stage soon," said the production company in Israel.