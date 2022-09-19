The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Israel News

Iran, ISIS still targeting Jews abroad - Israeli counter terror division

Earlier this year, the Mossad saved multiple Israelis in Turkey who were being targeted by Iranian terror cells.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 08:28

Updated: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 09:39
El Al Israel Airlines counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020 (photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)
El Al Israel Airlines counters are seen at Ben Gurion International airport in Lod, near Tel Aviv, Israel February 27, 2020
(photo credit: REUTERS/AMIR COHEN)

The Counter-Terror Division of the Prime Minister's Office issued a travel warning on Monday for the upcoming Jewish holidays for Israelis to be wary of potential terror attacks against them by Iran or ISIS.

The division has often warned in recent years of potential dangers from the Islamic Republic and jihadist groups, but this time it made specific mention of concrete recent attempts by Iran to murder Israelis visiting Turkey.

In that instance, the Mossad intervened directly and was said to have rescued some Israelis only minutes before they would have been shot dead by one of the multiple Iranian terror cells that were about to go into action.

According to the counter-terror division, "in recent years, the Iranians and their proxies have increased their activities overseas with the goal of acting against Israelis."

"We estimate that in the near term, Iran will continue to act to advance attacks against Israeli targets throughout the world, both in the countries near Iran and even in Western countries like Europe."

Counter-Terror Division
ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi makes his first appearance in five years. (credit: screenshot)ISIS leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi makes his first appearance in five years. (credit: screenshot)

Besides Tehran, the statement named ISIS, as well as other jihadist groups as maintaining "high levels of motivation" to carry out terror attacks against traveling Israelis.

The division warned that these groups have their strongest capabilities in the Sinai Peninsula, the Middle East in general, Africa and Asia, with some presence, but lower levels in other parts of the world.

More specifically, the division noted that top leaders of these terror groups have pushed for their followers to go after Israelis and Jews as prime targets.



Tags Iran Terrorism travel Israelis high holidays
Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Is there evidence of an Iran-Russia drone war on Ukraine? - analysis

A part of an unmanned aerial vehicle, what Ukrainian military authorities described as an Iranian made suicide drone Shahed-136 and which was shot down near the town of Kupiansk, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, is seen in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, in this handout picture released September 13, 2022
2

WHO 'strongly advises against' use of two COVID treatments

A logo is pictured outside a building of the World Health Organization (WHO) during an executive board meeting on update on the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, in Geneva, Switzerland, April 6, 2021.
3

Britain's King Charles III is a problem for the Palestinians - opinion

KING CHARLES III, as the Prince of Wales, meets with Palestinian Authority head Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, 2020.
4

Donald Trump offered Israel's West Bank to Jordan's King Abdullah in 2018 - report

Trump and Abdullah
5

Who was the IDF soldier killed near Jenin - and how were the terrorists caught?

Maj. Bar Falah, Deputy Commander of the Reconnaissance Battalion was killed overnight by Palestinian gunmen near Jenin.
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by