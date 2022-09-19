The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

China lodges complaint after Biden says US would defend Taiwan in a Chinese invasion

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 19, 2022 10:43

The Chinese foreign ministry said on Monday that China has lodged "stern representations" with the United States, after US President Joe Biden said US forces would defend Taiwan in the event of a Chinese invasion.

China reserves the right to take all necessary measures in response to activities that split the nation apart, said Mao Ning, spokesperson at the foreign ministry, at a regular media briefing. 

"There is only one China in the world, Taiwan is part of China, and the government of the People's Republic of China is the only legitimate government of China," said Mao.

Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap -FM
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 11:04 AM
Russia and China agree to deepen defense cooperation, joint exercises
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 10:40 AM
Senior Taliban figure arrives in Kabul after decades in US detention
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 09:28 AM
Russia may have lost four combat jets in Ukraine in last 10 days - UK
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 09:20 AM
Magnitude 5.6 earthquake hits Taiwan
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:24 AM
Biden says 'the pandemic is over' even as death toll, costs mount
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:04 AM
Biden says US forces would defend Taiwan in event of Chinese invasion
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 02:51 AM
Old City attack: Suspect detained for questioning
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 12:07 AM
Hurricane Fiona makes landfall in southwestern Puerto Rico
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 11:28 PM
US urges Azerbaijan to adhere to ceasefire with Armenia
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 11:08 PM
Israeli settlement pioneer, former MK Elyakim Haetzni dies at 96
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2022 09:37 PM
18-year-old Palestinian stabbed in Bnei Brak, in stable condition
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2022 09:05 PM
Turkish troops, militants clash on Syrian border Turkish ministry
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 04:13 PM
Cuban FM condemns alleged Israeli airstrikes, 'stands with Syria'
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/18/2022 04:00 PM
Earthquake again felt in Taiwan's capital Taipei
By REUTERS
09/18/2022 11:56 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by