The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Tunisia's anti-terrorism police detain former PM Ali Laarayedh - lawyer

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 20, 2022 08:33

Tunisia's anti-terrorism police detained for one day Ali Laarayedh, a former prime minister and senior official in the Islamist opposition Ennahda party, after an investigation into suspicions of sending jihadists to Syria, his lawyer said on Tuesday.

In the same case, the police postponed the hearing of Tunisia's Islamist opposition leader and speaker of the dissolved parliament Rached Ghannouch to midday on Tuesday, after waiting for about 14 hours.

It is expected that Laarayedh will appear before a judge on Wednesday, the lawyer Mokthar Jmayi told Reuters.

Russia's Black Sea fleet is relocating some of its submarines, UK says
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 08:35 AM
Palestinian man killed in clashes between PA, Nablus gunmen
By KHALED ABU TOAMEH
09/20/2022 07:01 AM
Major earthquake strikes Mexico on 'cursed' day, at least one dead
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 06:11 AM
UK to spend at least $2.63 billion on Ukraine war effort in 2023
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 02:30 AM
Blinken meets with delegates from Armenia and Azerbaijan in NY
By REUTERS
09/20/2022 02:14 AM
Biden's remarks on Taiwan 'speak for themselves' -White House official
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 11:31 PM
Israel Elections: Hadash-Ta'al, Balad sign vote-sharing agreement
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 10:54 PM
Iran: Four killed, several injured in Kurdish province protests
By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
09/19/2022 06:18 PM
US sanctions cargo planes operated by Iranian airlines flying to Russia
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 06:13 PM
No better offer on the table for Iran - France
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 05:12 PM
American Mark Frerichs released by Taliban in prisoner swap
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 04:50 PM
Myanmar army helicopters fire on school, killing six
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 03:12 PM
Talks to mark Lebanon's southern sea borders in 'final stages' - president
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 01:47 PM
Kremlin says Pelosi's 'loud' remarks on Azerbaijan-Armenia don't help
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 12:57 PM
Taliban release American engineer Mark Frerichs in prisoner swap -FM
By REUTERS
09/19/2022 11:04 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Lists of Jewish holidays
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
Israel Elections 2022
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by