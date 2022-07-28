The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Science Antisemitism Coronavirus Law Israel Real Estate Podcast Premium Food
Jerusalem Post World News

New Tunisian constitution calls for Palestinian state, Jerusalem as capital

The right of the Palestinian people to their stolen land and the establishment of their state over it after its liberation, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif [Jerusalem] as its capital," reads the constitution.

By MICHAEL STARR
Published: JULY 28, 2022 08:30

Updated: JULY 28, 2022 08:35
Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019. (photo credit: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS)
Tunisian presidential candidate Kais Saied reacts after exit poll results were announced in a second round runoff of the presidential election in Tunis, Tunisia October 13, 2019.
(photo credit: ZOUBEIR SOUISSI / REUTERS)

The new Tunisian constitution, which passed in a referendum on Tuesday, enshrines the right for Palestinians to establish a state in the Levant with Jerusalem as the new country's capital.

"We defend the legitimate rights of the peoples who, according to this legitimacy, have the right to decide their own destiny, the first of which is the right of the Palestinian people to their stolen land and the establishment of their state over it after its liberation, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif [Jerusalem] as its capital," reads the preamble of the new constitution. 

Pro-Israel blogger Elder of Ziyon, who first reported the inclusion of the passage on Wednesday, asserted that the phrase "stolen land" supports "Palestinian claims to all of Israel."

Tunisia's 2014 constitution also had a passage in support of Palestinians, saying the state would support "all justliberation movements, at the forefront of which is the movement for the liberation of Palestine."

"The right of the Palestinian people to their stolen land and the establishment of their state over it after its liberation, with Al-Quds Al-Sharif [Jerusalem] as its capital."

2022 Tunisian Constitution

People take part in a protest against President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia, July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI) People take part in a protest against President Kais Saied's referendum on a new constitution, in Tunis, Tunisia, July 23, 2022. (credit: REUTERS/ZOUBEIR SOUISSI)
Constitutional referendum

The constitution, which passed with the support of 90-95% of the 27.5-30.5% of Tunisian citizens that turned out for the vote, is controversial also for what critics say is a move toward autocracy.

The constitution includes changes that shift power away from parliament and to the presidency, The Media Line reported on July 6.

The referendum did not require a minimum turnout to be approved. 

Opposition groups boycotted the Monday referendum, claiming that President Kais Saied is staging a coup and overthrowing the democracy that arose from Tunisia's Arab Spring uprising of 2011.

"Saied falsified the popular will by falsifying the results," said Nejib Chebbi, head of the opposition National Salvation Front, according to Reuters.

Saied responded to boycotts by saying that it "would have been better if they had taken part."

The Tunisian parliament was dissolved by Saied in March, eight months after he suspended it and took full executive power. He has been ruling by decree in a state of emergency since dismissing the government.

Reuters and The Media Line contributed to this report.



Tags Palestinians tunisia arab spring referendum constitution
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Hot Opinion
Most Read
1

Body of man who fell into sinkhole under pool found by rescue teams

Sinkhole under a pool in Karmei Yosef, July 21, 2022.
2

What is the Phoenix Ghost Drone that is set to be used in Ukraine?

AeroVironment Switchblade 300s being launched
3

Ritual bath used by elites on eve of Second Temple destruction uncovered

The Mikveh Complex and the Remains of Herodian Construction, Looking West
4

Mysterious lights, possibly SpaceX Starlink, spotted in Israel's North

UFO (illustrative).
5

Nikki Haley hints at 2024 presidential run at Christian Zionist rally

THEN-US ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley speaks during a meeting of the United Nations Security Council in 2018.

Reporters' Tweets

Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
Advertise with Us
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
Trending Articles
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Israel Real Estate
Special Content
Promo Content
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Sites Of Interest
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: [email protected]
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: [email protected]
Copyright © 2022 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by