Muslim protestors who fortified in Al-Aqsa mosque clashed with Israel Police on Monday morning, in protest of the visit of Jews to Temple Mount on Rosh HaShanah.

According to the police, some young Palestinians shut themselves inside the al-Aqsa mosque last night, and as Jewish visitors have started to arrive at Temple Mount, clashes have broken out between Palestinian worshippers and Israel Police officers. Two suspects have been arrested for rioting and incitement.

Palestinians throw fireworks on police officers the Temple Mount on Jerusalem as Jewish worshipers visit the site, September 26, 2022 (credit: Israel Police).

The Israel Police, on high alert due to the High Holiday season, said that "false reports and lies about Temple Mount were spread to incite violence".

Israel Police had announced that there are no changes to the status quo on Temple Mount, regarding both Jewish and Muslim visitors, adding that they will "not allow any person to disrupt the daily routine and public order."

This escalation is not a surprise to the Israeli Security Forces, as just 11 days ago Eyal Hulata, head of the National Security Council, said that Hamas and extremist Palestinian forces are trying to escalate the situation on the Temple Mount in Jerusalem.

Moreover, as preparation for the High Holydays season, Jewish and Arab activists were reportedly issued restraining orders from Temple Mount. This decision was made in order to decrease the tensions on Temple Mount.