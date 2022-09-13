A number of restraining orders were issued to Jewish and Arab activists ahead of the High Holy Days, KAN Reshet Bet reported on Tuesday. KAN reporter Suleiman Maswadeh added that the restraining orders were handed out based on concrete intelligence by authorities.

According to the report, this action was taken preemptively ahead of the High Holy Days and possible tensions in the area.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a security briefing on Tuesday about the latest tensions in the West Bank, the nightly clashes between Israeli security forces and Palestinians, with a specific focus on the Temple Mount, KAN added.