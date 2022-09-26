The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Iran says US trying to violate sovereignty over unrest, warns of response

Kanaani accused the leaders of the United States and some European countries of abusing a tragic incident in support of the "rioters."

By REUTERS
Published: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 10:58

Updated: SEPTEMBER 26, 2022 12:04
Figurines with computers are seen in front of USA and Iran flags in this illustration taken, September 10, 2022 (photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
Figurines with computers are seen in front of USA and Iran flags in this illustration taken, September 10, 2022
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)
(photo credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC)

US attempts to violate Iran's sovereignty over the issue of protests triggered by the death of a woman in police custody will not go unanswered, the foreign ministry said on Monday.

Iran has been rocked by nationwide demonstrations sparked by the death of 22-year-old Kurdish woman Mahsa Amini, after she was detained by morality police enforcing the Islamic Republic's strict restrictions on women's dress.

The case has drawn international condemnation. Iran has said the United States was supporting rioters and seeking to destabilize the Islamic Republic.

"Washington is always trying to weaken Iran’s stability and security although it has been unsuccessful," Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani told Nour news, which is affiliated with a top security body, in a statement.

"Washington is always trying to weaken Iran’s stability and security although it has been unsuccessful."

Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani

On his Instagram page, Kanaani accused the leaders of the United States and some European countries of abusing a tragic incident in support of the "rioters" and ignoring "the presence of millions of people in the streets and squares of the country in support of the system."

People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)People light a fire during a protest over the death of Mahsa Amini, a woman who died after being arrested by the Islamic republic's ''morality police'', in Tehran, Iran, September 21, 2022. (credit: WANA (WEST ASIA NEWS AGENCY) VIA REUTERS)

The protests

The anti-government protests are the largest to sweep the country since demonstrations over fuel prices in 2019, when Reuters reported 1,500 people were killed in a crackdown on protesters - the bloodiest bout of internal unrest in the Islamic Republic's history.

The state has organized demonstrations in an attempt to defuse the crisis.

Iran has blamed armed Iranian Kurdish dissidents of involvement in the ongoing unrest in the country, particularly in the northwest where most of Iran's up to 10 million Kurds live.

Iran's Revolutionary Guards launched a new artillery and drone attack on Iranian militant opposition bases in the Kurdish region of northern Iraq, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported.

A main Iranian teachers union, in a statement posted on social media on Sunday, called for teachers and students to stage the first national strike since the unrest began, on Monday and Wednesday.



Tags Human rights us iran iran protests sovereignty
