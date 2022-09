Chair of the elections committee, Yitzhak Amit disqualified former MK Amichai Chikli from running on the Likud list to the Knesset on Wednesday evening.

This is the result of a Meretz petition to the elections committee, that claimed that Chikli did not resign early enough to be allowed to run on a different list than the one he was on for the previous Knesset.

Likud said that they will appeal the decision.