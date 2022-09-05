Supreme Court President Esther Hayut on Monday warned that “sadly, in recent years, attacks on the judiciary have increased during election season and are being used like a destructive axe in order to make electoral political gains.” She said this is “dangerous to the judicial establishment and harms the public’s faith” in the system.

Hayut also expressed more general disappointment and concern that the country is stuck in the fifth round of elections in a period of less than three years.

The chief justice said this is part of a worldwide sort of “climate change” to the character of democracies in which more aggressive attacks on national institutions are accepted and not seen as beyond the pale as they might have been in the past.

“We are criticized from both the Left and the Right, and there is no greater proof that we are apolitical and rule according to the law.” High Court of Justice President Esther Hayut

In addition, she discussed the courts' efforts to become more transparent – the court has started to air a larger number of hearings live – and more efficient in addressing the public’s needs through improving electronic access to justice and information.

President Herzog defends legal system's independence

President Isaac Herzog said it is crucial “to guard the independence of the legal system and the rule of law” because without the legal establishment “there would be no just proceedings.”

Herzog commented that “famous cases also have an impact, but it is important to remember there are 800 judges and thousands of lawyers and public sector legal advisers,” which all keep the nation running.