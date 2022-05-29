District Court to be moved out of east Jerusalem in new courthouse

A new courthouse will be built in Jerusalem, the Justice Ministry announced on Sunday alongside the Jerusalem Municipality and the Supreme Court.

The new courthouse will be located in the western part of Jerusalem near the Knesset, Supreme Court and train and light rail. It will incorporate both the Jerusalem District Court the Jerusalem Magistrate Court and will also include juvenile, family, labor and traffic courts.

Currently, the Jerusalem Magistrate's Court is located near the city center. The Jerusalem District Court, however, is located in east Jerusalem.

This is a developing story.