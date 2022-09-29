The Jerusalem Post - Israel News NY Conference Israel News Health & Wellness WORLD NEWS Middle East Business & Innovation ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
7-year-old Palestinian dies after falling in IDF chase - report

Tensions in the West Bank heightened in the aftermath of heavy clashes that broke out in the Jenin refugee camp Wednesday.

By TZVI JOFFRE
Published: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 15:06

Updated: SEPTEMBER 29, 2022 15:43
Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance (illustrative) (photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)
Palestinian Red Crescent ambulance (illustrative)
(photo credit: REUTERS/RANEEN SAWAFTA)

A 7-year-old Palestinian died after falling from a height while being chased by IDF soldiers near Tekoa in the southern West Bank, according to the Palestinian news agency WAFA.

The Israeli forces were chasing students in the Khirbet Al Deir area near Tekoa, when Rayan Yasser Suleiman, the 7-year-old child, fell from a height.

The Palestinian media claimed that Israeli forces raided the home of Suleiman's family shortly after the incident.

The IDF is looking into the reports.

Hamas condemned the death of the child on Thursday, stating "the continuation of the daily crimes of the Zionist occupation against our innocent children in the West Bank and the whole of occupied Palestine, is nothing but an ugly aspect of this occupation and its sadism against defenseless children and civilians."

Israeli troops detain a man during a Palestinian protest over the killing of Palestinian gunmen in an Israeli raid on Wednesday, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 29, 2022 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS) Israeli troops detain a man during a Palestinian protest over the killing of Palestinian gunmen in an Israeli raid on Wednesday, in Hebron in the Israeli-occupied West Bank September 29, 2022 (credit: MUSSA QAWASMA/REUTERS)

Tensions rise in the West Bank

The incident comes as clashes were reported across the West Bank on Thursday a day after heavy clashes broke out between Israeli forces and Palestinian terrorists in the Jenin refugee camp.

A number of injuries were reported in clashes on Thursday in Hebron.

This is a developing story.



